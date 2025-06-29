RBA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director John H. Noseworthy acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UNH opened at $308.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.