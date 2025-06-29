Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colonial River Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

