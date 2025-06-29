Guerra Advisors Inc Has $624,000 Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $3,356,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.37. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

