Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,910,000 after acquiring an additional 81,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,769,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average of $286.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $304.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.