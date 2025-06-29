Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3%
QQQ opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.88.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
