Convergence Financial LLC Has $418,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Convergence Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 106.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.