Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by L.K. Benson & Company P.C.

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

