Bay Capital Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VO stock opened at $279.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.17 and a 200 day moving average of $265.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

