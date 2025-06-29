Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 1,445 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,458 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

