Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $549.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average is $503.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

