WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.08.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
