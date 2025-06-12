WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of WELL opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

