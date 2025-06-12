Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $476.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.55 and a 200 day moving average of $390.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $491.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.27, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,361 shares of company stock worth $106,359,058. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

