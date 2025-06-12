Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 35,617 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,617 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axon Enterprise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,270,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004,587 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $32,700,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth $16,205,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

