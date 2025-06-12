Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,365 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.6%

BTI stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.