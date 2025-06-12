Roger H. Lee Sells 285,439 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $2,477,610.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,844.80. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
