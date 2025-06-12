Roger H. Lee Sells 285,439 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 285,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $2,477,610.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,844.80. The trade was a 55.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

