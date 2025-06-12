NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 256884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $382,000.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

