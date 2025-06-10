Top Technology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 10th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose core business involves developing, producing or distributing technology-based products and services—ranging from software and semiconductors to internet platforms and hardware devices. They typically carry higher growth potential than more mature industries, reflecting investor expectations for rapid innovation and market expansion. At the same time, technology stocks can be more volatile, as their valuations often hinge on future advances and shifting industry trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. 90,314,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,494,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.54. 36,021,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,225,330. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.46.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.92. 31,613,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,127,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $698.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489,587. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.87 and a 200 day moving average of $616.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $468.28. 8,073,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,451,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.09. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $473.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

