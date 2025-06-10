Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 538,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 529,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).
Jangada Mines Trading Down 5.2%
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5,283.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.78.
Jangada Mines Company Profile
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
