Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.08 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 6.24 ($0.08), with a volume of 1499659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.09).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX (5.37) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

