Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 16305491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.11.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

