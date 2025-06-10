Small Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 10th

Circle Internet Group, Navitas Semiconductor, AltC Acquisition, Klotho Neurosciences, and Carisma Therapeutics are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are often in earlier growth stages, their stock prices can be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger companies. Investors in small caps seek higher growth potential in exchange for increased risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

CRCL traded down $9.18 on Tuesday, hitting $106.07. 22,603,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,855,961. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 119,686,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,735,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

NASDAQ KLTO remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 316,460,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,070,457. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Klotho Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Carisma Therapeutics (CARM)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

NASDAQ:CARM traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 619,372,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,415. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

