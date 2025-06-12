Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,526 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.