Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total value of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EAT opened at $175.52 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

