Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Paladin Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 716,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after buying an additional 207,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

