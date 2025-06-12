Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 2,783 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
