Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $273.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.21. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $279.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

