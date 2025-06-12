Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,242 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE ARW opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361.39. This trade represents a 93.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

