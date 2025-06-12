Ric Smith Sells 27,481 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 27,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $502,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,030,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,838,344.32. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $59,086.98.

On Thursday, March 27th, Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90.

S opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $346,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 131.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,532,000 after buying an additional 2,483,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

