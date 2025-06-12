Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,660 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after buying an additional 7,707,707 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after buying an additional 5,906,210 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after buying an additional 4,114,499 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 3,218,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,157.01. This trade represents a 48.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 7.3%

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.