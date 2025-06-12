Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $605,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,932,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,793.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.00 and a 52-week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.