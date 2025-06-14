Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.76.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.