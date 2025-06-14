BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Argus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:TMO opened at $402.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

