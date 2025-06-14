Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $354.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.