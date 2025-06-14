Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – June 11th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply or retail products and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. They include home‐center retailers like Home Depot and Lowe’s as well as building‐materials producers, tool manufacturers and home-décor suppliers. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to consumer spending on housing and related cyclical trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,781,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,826,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded down $7.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.30. 2,222,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,627. The firm has a market cap of $358.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.94. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.85. 4,111,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,648. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,173. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE W traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,430. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Read More