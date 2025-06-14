New England Research & Management Inc. Has $426,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.