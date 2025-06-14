Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,750,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 315,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,056,996,000 after acquiring an additional 315,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,589,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,971,609,000 after acquiring an additional 441,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.19.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.