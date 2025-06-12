Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 14,094 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,704,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,479,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,542,000 after buying an additional 322,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

VKTX stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.