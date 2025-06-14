Top Real Estate Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 11th

Bank of America, MercadoLibre, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, and Huntington Bancshares are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing or managing property assets—such as residential, commercial or industrial real estate. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the property market without directly buying physical real estate, often earning income through rent or asset appreciation. Many real estate stocks, particularly Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), also distribute a significant portion of their earnings as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,424,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,712,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MELI stock traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,390.85. 261,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,575. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,550.00 and a one year high of $2,635.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,307.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,068.51. The company has a market cap of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,873,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,388,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 7,809,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,459,267. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 28,902,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,460,023. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

