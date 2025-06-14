West Branch Capital LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

