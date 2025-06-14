Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $20.19 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,686 shares of company stock worth $26,430,428. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $561.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.17 and its 200-day moving average is $543.88. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

