Tudor Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tudor Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $74,551,000. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average of $211.19. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

