Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $526.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.58 and a 200-day moving average of $502.76. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $330.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

