Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $550,140.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $550,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,819,696.87. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $96.45.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBLX
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.