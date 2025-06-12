Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $550,140.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $550,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,819,696.87. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roblox by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,640,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,624 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

