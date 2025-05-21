iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires 2,785 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Centene by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

