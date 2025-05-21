Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,378,000 after purchasing an additional 286,168 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

