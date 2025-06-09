Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $770.00 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

