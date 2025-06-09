The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $179.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

