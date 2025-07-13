SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 349.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.8% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $309.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

