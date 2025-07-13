Cwm LLC Buys 188,661 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,661 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $98,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

