Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $216,933,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $281.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

